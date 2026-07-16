United States, Argentina, and Spain confirmed that they do not authorize entry to travelers with an expired passport. The measure applies to those who postponed renewing the document.

The State Department, Argentina’s National Directorate of Migration and the Spanish authorities emphasized that proper documentation is mandatory. Controls have been tightened due to the increase in international traffic.

What does each country require to allow entry with a passport?

In all three destinations, the passport must be valid and undamaged. In addition, it must be the latest copy issued by the corresponding authority.

Each country adds its own requirement for minimum validity. The United States does not accept any expired document; Argentina requires it not to expire before departure; Spain requires coverage throughout the stay.

Requirements by country

United States: valid passport with no exceptions; renewal costs $130.

Argentina: valid passport in good condition; Mercosur citizens may use a national ID card.

Spain: validity throughout the stay and, for non-EU citizens, three extra months after return.

How does this measure affect travelers and what should they do?

An expired passport can prevent boarding before immigration control. Airlines check the validity of the document at check-in.

Rejection can also occur upon arrival at the destination, even if the ticket is confirmed. That is why it is advisable to check the expiration date months in advance.

Renewal is handled through the Renaper in Argentina, the National Police in Spain, and the State Department in the United States. Starting the process in time avoids missing the trip.