Placing a wet towel under the door is a technique that firefighters recommend to stop smoke from entering during a fire. It is used when it is not possible to evacuate the place safely.

The measure is part of a “confinement” protocol that seeks to protect the trapped person while emergency services arrive. The United States Fire Administration (USFA) includes it among its official recommendations for high-rise buildings.

Why does putting a wet towel under the door help?

Smoke is the leading cause of death in fires, more than flames. When a person cannot leave a home, the goal is to keep that toxic smoke from reaching them.

The wet towel acts as a physical barrier at the base of the door, the point where smoke usually seeps in the most. Firefighters recommend using it or looking for any available object to block that opening.

Other places where it is advisable to seal smoke entry:

Side and top gaps in the door

Nearby ventilation grilles

Any visible opening to the hallway

When should this technique be used and what else should be done?

This measure is applied only when the exit is blocked by fire or smoke. If evacuating means more risk than staying put, you should shelter in place and call 911 immediately.

In addition to sealing the door, it is advisable to stay in the room farthest from the fire and with a window. There, a cloth can be placed to let firefighters know that the person is still inside.