The United States Government, under the administration of Donald Trump, announced that it will limit the allowed length of stay for those holding student visas, exchange visitor visas, and foreign journalist visas.

Those who wish to extend their stay after this change will have to request an extension or leave the United States to file a new application and wait for it to be approved before re-entering and carrying out these activities.

How long will they now be allowed to stay?

According to what the Government reported, the new rule of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) now establishes that both international students and exchange visitors may only remain in the United States for a maximum period of four years.

For foreign journalists, the permit will be reduced to 240 days per entry, with an additional restriction for those from China, who will only be allowed to stay for 90 days.

These measures will take effect 60 days after their publication in the Federal Register . This could directly impact admissions to university programs, which begin between August and September.

Whose visas does the United States Government seek to restrict?

The new regulation applies to three types of categories:

F visa: students enrolled in academic programs at universities, colleges, and educational institutions

J visa: participants in cultural, academic, research, or training exchange programs

I visa: journalists, correspondents, and other representatives of foreign media working in the United States

Where are the most affected students and workers from?

The countries of origin of the 1.17 million international students are:

India : around 363,000

China : 266,000

Peru: 5,667

And they are followed on the list by South Korea, Canada, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.