Dermatology specialists recommend crushing aspirin and mixing it with shampoo as a home treatment for hair care. Acetylsalicylic acid, the medicine’s active ingredient, helps reduce grease and prevent dandruff when applied to the scalp.

The technique combines aspirin with a neutral shampoo and gained popularity after scientific studies linked its components to stimulating hair growth. Researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York support its benefits for the scalp .

What is aspirin in shampoo used for?

Acetylsalicylic acid acts as an agent that removes excess grease and prevents dandruff from appearing on the scalp. In addition, it contains antiplatelet compounds, ingredients that promote the oxygenation of hair follicles.

That better blood circulation in the scalp stimulates hair growth and helps the hair fiber become stronger with consistent use of the treatment.

How to prepare shampoo with aspirin

The preparation requires few steps and can be done at home with accessible ingredients:

1- Choose a neutral shampoo, free of parabens and sulfates, so as not to damage the hair fiber.

2- Crush three aspirin tablets until you get a fine powder for every 100 ml of shampoo.

3- Mix well and let the combination sit overnight.

4- Apply to damp hair, massage the scalp and leave on for five minutes before rinsing.

What benefits does it have and how often is it recommended to use it?

Regular use of this treatment can result in hair with less grease, less dandruff, and a healthier appearance. Neutral shampoo adds an additional benefit: it helps balance the scalp’s pH and reduces frizz and dryness .

Specialists suggest applying this mixture once a week to avoid drying out the hair from excessive use. With consistency, the treatment can encourage longer, stronger hair with natural shine.