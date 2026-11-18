The Mlily mattress factory in Quartell, Valencia, Spain, will shut down its facility after racking up losses of more than 9.5 million euros. The decision was made by Healthcare Foam, the Spanish subsidiary of Chinese multinational Healthcare Co., which has filed a layoff plan (ERE) to terminate the contracts of the plant’s 125 workers. The company markets its sleep products under the Mlily brand.

The closure comes after several years of business difficulties tied to antidumping tariffs imposed by the United States on mattresses made in Spain. According to data compiled by Eurofound’s European Restructuring Monitor, the announcement was made on Nov. 10, 2026. The planned date for the labor effects to begin is Jan. 13, 2027.

Mlily closes its Valencia mattress factory after losing more than 9.5 million euros

The Healthcare Foam plant is located in Quartell, in the Camp de Morvedre area of Valencia. The facility had become one of the company’s production centers for supplying the European and U.S. markets.

However, the business climate changed in 2024, when the United States extended antidumping measures to mattress imports from Spain. The decision set a margin of 4.61% for Healthcare Foam and Comotex Sistemas del Descanso, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s final ruling on July 16 of that year.

This tariff made the company’s exports more expensive and hurt its business. According to Economía Digital, the Valencia subsidiary saw sales fall, some customers fail to pay, and losses of more than 9.5 million euros.

Faced with that outlook, the multinational decided to reorganize its production and shift much of the orders bound for the United States to its factory in Arizona. It also concentrated investment and production activity in Serbia.

Mlily layoff plan puts 125 jobs in Quartell at risk

The direct result of the company’s decision is the possible loss of all 125 jobs at the Valencia factory. Healthcare Foam has proposed a layoff plan that calls for a full shutdown of the facility and the dismissal of the entire workforce.

The Workers’ Commissions union (CCOO) rejected the process and called for alternatives to avoid the closure. In a statement published on Sept. 17, 2026, the union said Mlily management had not put forward enough proposals to keep industrial activity going. Among the main demands of the workers’ representatives are:

Severance: CCOO is seeking at least 33 days per year worked, plus additional compensation.

Payment guarantees: the union is demanding that the multinational group guarantee the agreed amounts.

Wage regularization: it is asking for back pay and updated wages and social security contributions.

Early retirement: it is calling for a company-funded plan for workers over 55.

Job protection: it is asking for specific measures for employees on leave and vulnerable groups.

Eurofound says the company had offered 26 days of compensation for each year worked as part of negotiations with union representatives.

United States imposed a 4.61% tariff on mattresses made in Spain

The trade dispute with the United States is one of the factors behind Mlily’s industrial restructuring. The U.S. Commerce Department opened an antidumping investigation in August 2023 into mattress imports from several countries, including Spain.

In July 2024, the agency issued its final determination and set a margin of 4.61% for Healthcare Foam and Comotex Sistemas del Descanso. Later, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) confirmed that the imports under review were harming the U.S. industry.

Against that backdrop, the multinational opted to shift part of the production for the North American market to its Arizona facilities instead of continuing to make those products in Valencia for export.

The decision marks a major change for Quartell, which loses one of its main industrial facilities and faces the possible loss of 125 jobs. Meanwhile, the company continues production in other markets, especially in the United States and Serbia.