Adjustment of Status is an immigration process that allows certain foreign nationals already in the United States to apply for legal permanent residency without having to return to their home country to complete the process.

To begin the process, applicants must have six basic required documents that make up the initial evidence. In addition, depending on the category under which they are applying, additional documents may be requested.

What are the six basic documents that all Adjustment of Status applicants must submit to obtain a Permanent Resident Card?

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) sets out six items of initial evidence for Adjustment of Status applicants, although the requirements may vary or include additional documents depending on the category.

The six documents are:

Two passport-style photos that meet USCIS photo specifications. A photo ID or a copy of a government-issued official ID. Birth certificate. Proof of admission or parole showing the applicant was inspected and admitted or granted permission to enter the United States. Immigration category documentation, such as an approval notice or receipt for Form I-130. Form I-693, the medical examination report and vaccination record.

USCIS also explains on its official website that documents issued in another language must be accompanied by a full English translation and a certification from the translator.

What paperwork can vary depending on the category under which you are applying?

Additional requirements depend on the immigration pathway the foreign national is using to apply for permanent residency:

Family-based applicants: may need Form I-130, proof of family relationship, a marriage certificate and the sponsor’s financial support documents, including Form I-864 when applicable.

Employment-based applicants: must submit documents related to the immigrant petition, such as Form I-140, proof of maintaining immigration status and the I-485 Supplement J.

Refugees and asylum recipients: must show they were granted that status and meet the specific residence and eligibility requirements.

Applicants in other special categories: may need authorizations, waivers or additional proof depending on the immigration provision that makes them eligible for residency.

Certified police and court records may also be required when there have been arrests or convictions, as well as Form I-601 for those who need to request a waiver of certain grounds of inadmissibility.

Who can apply for Adjustment of Status in the United States?

Adjustment of Status is intended for certain foreign nationals who are already in the United States and meet the legal conditions to become permanent residents. The main categories include: