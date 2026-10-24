When a traveler arrives at a U.S. port of entry, it is the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) immigration officer who is responsible for admitting the entry and for setting the authorized stay period in the official documents.

Respecting these deadlines is essential to preserve the validity of the U.S. visa, since under Section 222(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), the visas of those who stay past their legal period must be canceled.

The visas of those who do not respect the authorized stay periods will be automatically canceled

The State Department confirms on its official website that failing to leave the United States when required results in the loss of status.

American law [Section 222(g) of the INA] establishes along these lines that all visas of people who lost their status must be automatically canceled.

“Any multiple-entry visa that has been canceled for being out of status will not be valid for future entries into the United States,” authorities warn.

Those who need to extend their stay will have to handle it formally with USCIS.

Failing to respect CBP times can lead to new bans on applying for a U.S. visa

Violating the established periods can cause the traveler to become ineligible for obtaining a new visa in the future.

If the unlawful presence lasted 180 days or more but less than one year, the person will not be able to apply for a U.S. visa for 3 years, but if the unlawful presence lasted one year or more, the ineligibility to apply for a visa will extend to 10 years.

An expired U.S. visa in the United States: is it a problem?

According to what the authorities detail, the U.S. visa must be completely valid at the time of traveling to the United States. However, once the traveler has been admitted, if the document expires during the stay, it is not a problem since the authorized period is detailed in the official records.