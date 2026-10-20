The U.S. Department of State. explains on its official website the many reasons why a U.S. visa may be denied during processing.

“There are many reasons why a visa applicant could be considered ineligible for a visa. These reasons, called ineligibilities, are set out in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and other immigration laws,” the authorities explain.

When the consular officer makes this decision, the applicant is officially notified and given the steps to follow.

INA section 221 (g): what this ineligibility means

One of the reasons the document may be rejected is under INA section 221 (g). This means that the consular officer did not have all the information to determine that the applicant met the requirements to obtain the visa.

This happens, for example, when incomplete applications are submitted, more documentation is required, or when an additional administrative process is needed in addition to the review to determine eligibility.

What those affected by an INA Section 221 (g) denial should do

According to the details provided by the State Department , when this measure is taken, if the reason is related to incomplete documents, a letter is issued indicating which papers must be submitted to continue with the process.

Applicants have one year from the date they received the denial to submit the required information so that the case can be reevaluated.

“If you do not provide the additional information requested within one year, you must apply for the visa again and pay another application fee,” the authorities indicate.

In the event that the application process has been denied because further review is needed, a letter will be issued explaining this and the embassy or consulate will get in touch to detail how to proceed when the process is complete.