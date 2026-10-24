The U.S. federal government will suspend regular service at all of its federal offices during Thursday, November 26 for Thanksgiving Day.

The holiday applies to all federal agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Social Security Administration (SSA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), whose offices will have no in-person service throughout the holiday, that is, 24 hours.

Why the IRS, SSA, DHS, USCIS, and all federal agencies closed on Thursday, November 26?

The closure is due to Thanksgiving, one of the main celebrations on the U.S. calendar. The holiday is observed every year on the fourth Thursday of November and is a federal holiday, so government offices suspend their usual activities.

The Office of Personnel Management explains that this day is an official holiday and that “virtually all government offices and schools, as well as many businesses, are closed”.

The celebration brings family and friends together to share a meal and express gratitude. It also marks the start of the holiday season, which ends on New Year’s Day.

What procedures will be affected by the closure

Those who need to carry out in-person procedures with the IRS, SSA, DHS, or USCIS should keep the holiday in mind and check the service hours published by each agency to organize their arrangements.

It should be noted that the closure does not mean that all digital services are suspended. The availability of websites depends on each agency.

When will the agencies reopen?

Thanksgiving will be celebrated on Thursday, November 26. Friday the 27th is not, as a general rule, a federal holiday , so the agencies are expected to reopen that day, although each agency may set particular service hours or conditions.

Which holidays remain in the United States in 2026?

After November, the United States will have its last holiday of the year: Friday, December 25, the date on which Christmas is celebrated.