The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) is an initiative of the U.S. government that allows eligible citizens of participating countries -currently 42 nations- to travel to the United States for tourism or business without needing to have a U.S. visa.

In this way, qualifying people who want to travel to California (CA), New York (NY), Texas (TX), Florida (FL), Illinois (IL) or any other state can do so without going through the visa application process, as long as they plan a trip no longer than 90 days.

Which countries are currently part of the VWP

According to the official list shared by the authorities, the participating countries are:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

“The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) allows citizens of designated countries to travel to the United States for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without a visa. In exchange, those countries must allow U.S. citizens and nationals to travel to their countries for a similar period without a visa for business or tourism purposes,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says.

Which citizens of the aforementioned countries are eligible for the VWP

One of the fundamental points for eligibility is to meet a travel purpose that aligns with a B-type visitor visa.

In the case of traveling for business, examples of permitted activities are:

Visiting business partners

Attending conferences

Attending short-term training that does not include compensation

Negotiating an agreement

If done for tourism, the following are permitted:

Visiting attractions

Going on vacation

Visiting loved ones

Receiving medical treatment

Taking part in social events

Participating in musical, sports or any kind of events, as long as there is no payment involved

Enrolling in a short recreational course

You cannot travel under this program to study, work or reside permanently in the country.

You will also be required to have an electronic passport and to meet the maximum validity requirements established for each nation.

ESTA application: a key step to travel under the VWP

The ESTA application must be submitted by all travelers who use the program, and for this they will need the following documents and requirements:

A valid passport from a participating VWP country

Acceptable photograph

An active email address

Home address and contact phone number

Emergency phone and email

Ability to pay the $40.27 application fee. Accepted methods include MasterCard, VISA, American Express and PayPal.

In total, this travel authorization will last two years, during which multiple visits to the country will be allowed. If the passport expires before that time, the authorization will only be issued until the international identification is valid.