After several months of use and constant exposure to moisture and cleaning residue, the faucets in the kitchen or bathroom can accumulate limescale and dirt that is sometimes difficult to remove.

However, there is a homemade trick with vinegar and paper towels to remove limescale without resorting to expensive cleaning products.

According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), white vinegar can help soften the lime and mineral deposits that form around faucets, making them easier to remove afterward.

What is needed to remove limescale from faucets

The method includes common household items and makes it possible to loosen residue and make general cleaning easier. To put this trick into practice, you need:

White vinegar .

Paper towels .

A soft cloth.

Water to rinse the surface.

How to remove limescale from faucets with white vinegar and paper towels, step by step

Limescale stains can stick firmly to faucets and cause them to lose their original shine.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) explains, step by step, how to remove the minerals with common ingredients.

Prepare the materials: gather white vinegar, paper towels, a soft cloth, and water for rinsing. Moisten the paper: soak several sheets of paper towel with white vinegar, without making them drip excessively. Cover the affected areas: place the damp paper over the limescale deposits to keep the vinegar in contact with the stains. Let it work: wait approximately one hour, as indicated in the CHOP guide. Remove the paper: carefully take it off and check whether the mineral deposits have softened. Clean gently: wipe with a soft cloth to remove the residue. If the limescale persists, avoid scraping or rubbing with abrasive items. Rinse and dry: clean the surface with water and dry it with a clean cloth to remove any vinegar residue and avoid new marks.

It is important to note that before applying this method, you should check the manufacturer’s instructions: vinegar can damage certain finishes and acid-sensitive surfaces, such as marble and other natural stones.

Why white vinegar and paper towels help remove limescale from faucets

The combination of white vinegar and paper towels makes it possible to act on limescale stains without needing to scrub hard.

The important point lies in the composition of vinegar, which contains acetic acid, a substance capable of helping to dissolve the mineral deposits left by water as it evaporates.

The paper towel serves a complementary function: it keeps the vinegar in contact with the affected surface for longer, instead of allowing the liquid to run off the faucet quickly.

In this way, the product can act on the buildup and make it easier to remove afterward with a soft cloth.