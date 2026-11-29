The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) gives a very specific group of foreigners special treatment for entering the United States: they can do so without applying for a visa and without even requesting the ESTA electronic authorization required for other groups of foreigners

The United States allows foreign nationals of this country to travel without a visa or ESTA

The beneficiaries of this special treatment are Canadian citizens. Because of the closeness and close relationship between the two countries, the United States grants them a visa waiver that travelers from most other countries do not have. In fact, it is a different status even from that of countries in the Visa Waiver Program, which still must apply for ESTA).

Most foreign nationals who want to enter the U.S. need a visa. Citizens of countries in the Visa Waiver Program do not need a visa, but they do have to obtain an electronic authorization called ESTA. Canadians, by contrast, are exempt from both for tourist or business visits: they do not need a visa or ESTA. It is one of the most flexible entry regimes the United States offers.

What document they must present

Not needing a visa does not mean they can travel without any documents. To enter, Canadians must present: