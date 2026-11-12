The Social Security Administration (SSA) set two Supplemental Security Income payment dates in December 2026. The schedule includes an early payment for January, so beneficiaries will receive two deposits in the same month.

The agency also confirmed a boost based on the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for its 2027 benefits. This increase will take effect earlier than usual for SSI recipients, who will receive the new amount in their second December payment.

SSI recipients will receive their payments on these two dates:

December 1, 2026: deposit for the December benefit.

December 31, 2026: advance payment for January 2027, which will already include the COLA increase.

Why do SSI recipients get two payments in December?

The SSA advances January’s payment because Jan. 1 is a federal holiday (New Year’s Day). When the usual payment date falls on a weekend or holiday, the agency sends the transfer on the previous business day.

So the second deposit is not an extra benefit, but the January 2027 payment.

How much of a COLA increase will SSI receive for 2027?

The SSA confirmed a 3.6% increase for 2027, which will also apply to SSI recipients. According to the agency, the new adjustment will take effect for these recipients with the Dec. 31, 2026, deposit.

The maximum monthly federal benefit will rise from:

$994 to $1,029 for one person.

$1,491 to $1,544 for an eligible couple.

Individual amounts may vary depending on income and other eligibility conditions.