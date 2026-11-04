Americans who want to travel abroad and do not have a U.S. passport will have to apply by submitting Form DS-11 and the documents requested by the State Department, including proof of citizenship and a photo ID.

In this regard, authorities provide specific instructions when completing this application, which must be followed to obtain the international ID without any issues.

How to Submit Form DS-11 to Apply for a Passport

The Form DS-11 must be used by people applying for a passport for the first time, as well as by those who need to renew their ID because they have:

A passport issued more than 15 years ago

A passport issued before age 16

A stolen, lost, or badly damaged passport

A name change that cannot be documented

To complete it, authorities say to use the form filler tool. “If you do not provide all relevant information on Form DS-11, we may pause your application,” Travel State warns.

The official instruction is to submit it printed on one side only because double-sided forms are not accepted.

In addition, it is important not to sign the form until a passport acceptance agent instructs you to do so.

All the documents needed to apply for a passport with Form DS-11

According to the official guidance, when submitting the application, you must:

Bring the completed, printed Form DS-11

Provide evidence that you are a U.S. citizen

Bring a photo ID

Provide photocopies and additional documents, if needed

Find a location where the application can be submitted

I Can’t Go to a Regular Center: What Other Options Do I Have to Apply for a Passport?

Those who cannot go during the centers’ regular hours and days can check the Special Passport Acceptance Fairs.

“They are held in the afternoon and on weekends, or at special locations. The fairs are organized by passport application acceptance offices such as post offices, court clerks, and libraries,” authorities explain.

The monthly events are already scheduled and can be viewed by clicking here.