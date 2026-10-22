The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) informed all travelers who use the subway train service through its official website about a change on two of its lines.

According to what was reported, the measure responds to the need for work to replace the track switches, which have been in use since the 1990s and have already reached the end of their useful life.

Train service changes until November 23: which routes are affected and on what days, according to MTA

Since last October 17 and until Monday, November 23, the J and M services stop running between Myrtle Av (Broadway) in Brooklyn and Manhattan as a result of the infrastructure review that must be carried out.

As for the days on which these changes will be implemented, MTA specifies that they will be every weekend during the aforementioned period.

How these two subway train services will operate during the affected days

From 3:45 a.m. on Saturday until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, the services are set to run as follows:

J

There will be service between Jamaica Center-Pearsons/Archer and Myrtle Av.

M

Trains run every 20 minutes between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avs and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs, as well as between the avenues Myrtle-Wyckoff and Myrtle Av.

During that time at Myrtle Av station, passengers on both services must use the platform used to go toward Manhattan.

The changes on which MTA will work until October 23

MTA will carry out work near the Marcy Av station to renew the mechanisms that allow the J, Z, and M services to switch tracks, as well as to inspect the condition of the road infrastructure and bridges.

The advice is to stay alert to any changes by checking the MTA page, where alerts are issued regarding planned changes.