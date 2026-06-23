Modern refrigerators have become much more than simple cooling appliances. Today’s smart fridges can monitor temperatures, preserve food for longer, send maintenance alerts, and even automate everyday tasks. Yet among all these high-tech features, one setting continues to puzzle many owners: Sabbath Mode.

At first glance, the function seems mysterious. Why would a refrigerator need a special setting called Sabbath Mode? The answer lies in religious traditions that date back thousands of years.

What is Sabbath Mode on a refrigerator?

Sabbath Mode is a special feature designed primarily for observant Jews who follow the rules of Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, and certain religious holidays.

According to traditional Jewish law, certain actions that directly activate electrical systems are restricted during these periods. This can include turning lights on or off and causing electronic devices to respond immediately to human actions.

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While a refrigerator may seem unrelated to these rules, opening its door usually triggers several electrical functions.

The interior light turns on, sensors register the door movement, and the appliance may even begin cooling cycles to compensate for changes in temperature. For individuals who observe Shabbat, these reactions can present a religious concern.

That is why manufacturers introduced Sabbath Mode.

What happens when Sabbath Mode is activated?

The most noticeable change is the refrigerator’s lighting system.

Depending on the manufacturer, the interior light may remain completely off or stay permanently illuminated at a dim setting so that opening the door does not activate it.

However, the feature goes much further than simply changing the lights.

Many refrigerators also prevent electronic systems from responding instantly to user actions. In some cases, cooling adjustments are delayed so that opening the door does not directly cause the compressor to start working.

Defrost cycles can also operate differently. Rather than responding to temperature fluctuations or door openings, some refrigerators switch to pre-programmed timing systems.

Which functions are usually disabled?

When Sabbath Mode is enabled, several smart functions commonly become unavailable. Depending on the refrigerator model, these can include:

Digital displays

Touchscreen controls

Warning alarms and notifications

Status indicator lights

Water dispensers

Ice makers

Certain temperature adjustment functions

The refrigerator continues preserving food at safe temperatures, but many interactive features are temporarily suspended.

In simple terms, the mode acts as a type of religious safe mode, allowing the appliance to continue operating without creating electrical responses that could conflict with traditional observance.

Do other kitchen appliances have Sabbath Mode?

Refrigerators are not the only devices that offer this feature.

A growing number of household appliances now include Sabbath Mode, particularly as smart home technology becomes more advanced.

Modern ovens are among the most common examples. Certain models can disable automatic shutoff systems, modify lighting functions, and restrict temperature controls while continuing to maintain heat.

Other appliances that may include the feature are:

Microwaves

Dishwashers

Stoves

Wine refrigerators

Each device works differently, but the purpose remains the same: allowing users to continue using essential household appliances while respecting religious traditions.