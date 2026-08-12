En esta noticia

When a debt with the treasury remains unresolved for a period of time, the process stops being administrative and moves to direct action. In the United States, ignoring final notices can trigger measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and property.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can move forward with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

Money.Taxpayers Could Receive Up To $8,231 From The IRS By Filing Form 1040 And Meeting These Requirements

The IRS notice that absolutely no one should delay

Before carrying out a seizure, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency reports:

  • Details of the outstanding debt
  • The up to 30-day deadline to respond or regularize

This is the last notice before collection measures are activated.

IRS automatically seizes everyone who has delayed this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

  • The case moves to the active collection system (ACS)
  • Seizure is enabled without further warnings
  • The room for negotiation is drastically reduced

Failure to respond speeds up the process.

Measure.Official Notice | IRS Officers Could Show Up at Your Home to Verify Your Tax Compliance

IRS seizes all of these assets one by one

Through ACS, the IRS can apply:

  • Seizure of bank accounts
  • Withholding of wages (wage garnishment)
  • Intervention on property and assets