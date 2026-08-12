Brazil has kicked off one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in its history and in the entire region. This is a megaproject that promises to transform mobility, boost economic development, and become a new icon of Latin American engineering.

With an investment of more than USD 2.2 billion, the construction will connect the city of Salvador with the island of Itaparica through a structure 12.4 kilometers long over the Bay of All Saints. When finished, it will be the longest sea bridge in Latin America and one of the continent’s largest civil works.

They are building the longest sea bridge in Latin America

The main structure will be 12.4 kilometers long, crossing the Bay of All Saints completely to permanently connect Salvador with the island of Itaparica.

With these dimensions, it will surpass the traditional Rio-Niteroi Bridge and become the longest bridge over a body of water in Latin America, becoming a benchmark for regional engineering.

Its main features include:

12.4 kilometers in length

Four lanes for vehicle traffic

A central span of approximately 400 meters

Up to 82 meters high in some sections to allow the passage of large vessels

Design prepared to withstand the maritime conditions of the Bay of All Saints

They will invest more than 2 billion dollars in state-of-the-art technology

The total cost of the project amounts to 11.6 billion reais, equivalent to approximately 2.22 billion dollars.

The project will be carried out through a public-private partnership involving Brazilian companies and a Chinese consortium made up of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), along with contributions from Brazil’s federal government and the state of Bahia.

It will cut travel times by up to two hours

The so-called Salvador-Itaparica Bridge will connect the capital of the state of Bahia with the island of Itaparica across the Bay of All Saints.

Currently, travel between the two points depends mainly on ferries and boats, a system that can create long waits, especially during tourist seasons and weekends.

With the new bridge, authorities estimate that the trip to the southern coast of Bahia could be reduced by about two hours, significantly improving regional connectivity.