Health authorities issued a consumer alert after ordering the voluntary recall of a well-known shampoo brand due to possible bacterial contamination that could pose a health risk.

The decision was announced in the United States and affects certain Oribe products, a well-known hair care brand sold in different parts of the country.

According to authorities, some batches could be contaminated with the bacteria Pluralibacter gergoviae, a microorganism that can cause infections.

Which shampoo was recalled from the market?

The recall involves specific batches of some shampoos from the Oribe brand, after a possible microbiological contamination was detected during quality control tests carried out by the manufacturer:

Oribe Shampoo for Brilliance & Shine (250 ml bottle): batch 5009A .

Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color (250 ml bottle): batch 4008A.

As a preventive measure, the company initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products and recommended that consumers stop using them immediately until they confirm whether they belong to the batches covered by the alert.

What health risks can the detected bacteria cause?

The bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae is naturally present in the environment, but it can become a risk when it contaminates personal care products .

Although healthy people have a low risk of developing complications, the microorganism can cause infections, irritation, or discomfort.

The risk increases if it comes into contact with open wounds, the eyes, or people with a compromised immune system.

For that reason, it is recommended to stop using the product until it is confirmed that it does not belong to the recalled batches.

What should consumers do if they bought this product?

Those who purchased any of the shampoos covered by the recall should check the batch number printed on the package and compare it with the information released by the company.

If the product is part of the alert, the recommendation is not to use it, contact the manufacturer to learn about refund or replacement options, and follow the official instructions for returning it.