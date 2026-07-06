When obtaining a nonimmigrant visa to enter the United States, one essential point to avoid scheduling issues is to correctly complete the DS-160 Form.

According to the Department of State, errors or omissions in the application may force the applicant to correct the form and reschedule the consular interview.

In practice, this may delay the issuance of the U.S. visa and, while it is not approved, the person wishing to travel will not be allowed legal entry into the United States because they will not have the necessary permit.

What happens if the DS-160 Form is not completed correctly

The Department of State indicates that all applicants must answer all questions on the DS-160 Form in a “complete and accurate” manner.

If the information is incorrect or data is missing, the applicant will have to

Correct the application.

Resubmit the form, if applicable.

Reschedule the interview for the U.S. visa.

Completing the DS-160 Form does not mean that the U.S. visa has already been approved

The electronic submission of this form is only the first step in the process of applying for a U.S. visa.

Once the form has been submitted, the interested person will have to contact the U.S. embassy or consulate, where the rest of the process will take place.

Completing the DS-160 Form correctly is key for the interview

The U.S. visa is an essential document to enter the United States when the applicant is from a country that requires this document.