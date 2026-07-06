Mixing baking soda with toothpaste is an ideal trick for keeping glass surfaces sparkling and restoring their shine, especially useful for making shower doors look like new, for example.

This combination takes advantage of the abrasive power of baking soda and the cleaning agents in toothpaste to remove stuck-on dirt, eliminate marks, and all kinds of tough stains.

Mixing baking soda and toothpaste: what it is for

This mixture is especially beneficial for:

Removing stains and dirt stuck to glass

Cleaning fingerprints and smudges

Making it easier to remove grease residue

Adding shine

Cleaning small glass objects, such as jars or glass-top tables

How to prepare this mixture with baking soda and toothpaste

Mix one tablespoon of baking soda

A small amount of toothpaste, ideally white

The ideal thing is to mix both ingredients until forming a smooth paste. The thickness of the mixture can be adjusted by adding or removing water.

How to put the baking soda and toothpaste mixture into practice

The steps to take advantage of this mixture are

Apply a small amount onto a soft sponge

Rub the glass in circular motions

Let it sit for one or two minutes

Remove the excess with a damp cloth

Dry the surface with a microfiber cloth

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as keep the mixture away from the face.