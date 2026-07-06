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Mixing baking soda with toothpaste is an ideal trick for keeping glass surfaces sparkling and restoring their shine, especially useful for making shower doors look like new, for example.
This combination takes advantage of the abrasive power of baking soda and the cleaning agents in toothpaste to remove stuck-on dirt, eliminate marks, and all kinds of tough stains.
Mixing baking soda and toothpaste: what it is for
This mixture is especially beneficial for:
- Removing stains and dirt stuck to glass
- Cleaning fingerprints and smudges
- Making it easier to remove grease residue
- Adding shine
- Cleaning small glass objects, such as jars or glass-top tables
How to prepare this mixture with baking soda and toothpaste
- Mix one tablespoon of baking soda
- A small amount of toothpaste, ideally white
The ideal thing is to mix both ingredients until forming a smooth paste. The thickness of the mixture can be adjusted by adding or removing water.
How to put the baking soda and toothpaste mixture into practice
The steps to take advantage of this mixture are
- Apply a small amount onto a soft sponge
- Rub the glass in circular motions
- Let it sit for one or two minutes
- Remove the excess with a damp cloth
- Dry the surface with a microfiber cloth