While Silicon Valley remains the world’s leading technology hub, a region in Latin America is accelerating its growth and beginning to establish itself as the new epicenter of innovation on the continent.

This is Jalisco, in Mexico, which in recent years has managed to attract more than 2.758 billion dollars in investments linked to information technologies, semiconductors, and high technology.

Thanks to this growth, the region has earned the nickname “Silicon Valley of Latin America”, driven by the arrival of technology giants, an increasingly robust innovation ecosystem, and a strong commitment from the local government to digital development.

More than 2.5 billion dollars invested in the new Silicon Valley of Latin America

Located in western Mexico, Jalisco has become the country’s main technology center and one of the most important in all of Latin America.

In the last six years, the state attracted 2.758 billion dollars in investments related to the technology industry, a figure that made it possible to generate more than 40,500 new specialized jobs.

Growth has been so rapid that today numerous international companies choose to set up development, research, and electronic component production centers there.

The Latin American semiconductor capital

One of Jalisco’s biggest attractions is its leadership in the semiconductor industry, considered strategic for the global economy. Currently, the state concentrates:

70% of the semiconductor companies operating in Mexico.

23% of the country’s software developers .

One of the most important ecosystems of technological innovation in Latin America.

This combination of specialized talent, infrastructure, and multinational presence has turned Jalisco into a priority destination for new investments.