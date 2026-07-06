United States, Mexico and Canada maintain strict requirements for the entry and exit of all visitors that those interested in traveling to these destinations must know to avoid problems with airlines and immigration authorities.

In that sense, one of the key points to consider before making any international trip is checking the validity of the passport, since a routine check can allow you to renew it in time and ensure that it is eligible for travel.

Passport requirements that the United States requires of all travelers

The United States requires all travelers to present a fully valid international travel document during the entire planned stay in the country and also for six additional months after the departure date, except for nations that are within the so-called “6-Month Club”, which will only need to present a valid passport during their stay in the country.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for the prior documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA authorization, for example.

Passport requirements that Mexico requires of all travelers

For its part, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a passport that is fully valid when entering the country.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to check with the selected airline its policy on this matter," it warns.

Passport requirements that Canada requires of all travelers

Canada also requires that a fully valid passport at the time of travel or another document that is acceptable be presented, depending on each nationality.

U.S. citizens have the option of presenting a valid passport, although it is also permitted to show documents such as

Birth certificate

Certificate of citizenship or naturalization

Native status certificate, along with photo ID

Enhanced U.S. driver’s license

In addition, permanent residents traveling by air must, without exception, present a valid passport from their home country - or another equivalent acceptable travel document, as applicable - and a valid green card. If entering by water or land, only the presentation of the green card will be required.

Other travel requirements that all authorities review before allowing international travel

Travelers must also consider points such as