The first commercial plane capable of flying 22 hours and covering more than 17,000 kilometers nonstop is now a reality: the Airbus A350-1000ULR took off for the first time on June 2 from Toulouse. With that range, no point on the planet will be out of reach of a direct flight.

The Australian airline Qantas ordered 12 units to connect Sydney with London and New York without touching down. The first aircraft will be delivered in April 2027, under Project Sunrise, the initiative that for a decade has aimed to eliminate the world’s last mandatory stopover.

What is the Airbus A350-1000ULR and why is it historic?

The A350-1000ULR —Ultra Long Range— reaches 11 miles of range and up to 22 hours of continuous flight. It includes a rear tank with 20,000 extra liters of fuel and structural reinforcements to withstand maximum takeoff weight.

The cabin seats 238 passengers across four classes and includes a wellness area to move around and stay hydrated during the journey.

Key aircraft facts

Range: more than 17,000 km nonstop.

Maximum duration: up to 22 hours of continuous flight.

Capacity: 238 passengers in four classes.

First delivery: April 2027 to Qantas.

Target routes: Sydney–London and Sydney–New York nonstop.

What does flying 22 hours nonstop mean for passengers?

Ultralong flights represent a real physical challenge: the risk of deep vein thrombosis increases by 26% for every additional two hours of flight . Low humidity and lower oxygen concentration cause fatigue, headaches, and cognitive decline.

The impact is also global: airports such as those in Dubai, Singapore, and Doha built part of their economies on stopover traffic. If nonstop flights become established, that model will be called into question.

What travelers should know