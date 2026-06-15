Keeping a valid Mexican passport is a crucial requirement for all citizens and naturalized foreigners who intend to travel internationally in the coming months. Without this document in order, they will not only face problems with national and international authorities when entering or leaving the country, but they will also be unable to board any flight.

In this context, checking the future validity of the passport becomes essential to prevent unforeseen issues and inconvenient delays at airports, since without a valid one, entry and exit from the country will be severely affected.

Likewise, Mexicans planning to travel to the United States should consider that the document will need to be valid in order to obtain other necessary travel permits, such as a U.S. visa or a Border Crossing Card (BCC).

Why Mexico may block entry into and exit from the country for these people

Airlines require all travelers to have a valid passport when leaving the country. Expired passports are not acceptable and can cause significant delays and even the loss of the flight until a valid one is presented.

Along these lines, the United States also requires Mexican visitors -with certain exceptions by land or sea- to present a valid passport, although, as part of the “six-month club” citizens of this country are exempt from the requirement that the document also have six months of future validity.

How to renew the Mexican passport to make a smooth trip easier

According to the requirements established by the Government of Mexico, during the consular interview with the officials, applicants will have to

How long is the validity period of the Mexican passport

It is extremely important to keep in mind that the validity of the Mexican passport will depend on each individual’s age.

Essential information for those who need to renew their Mexican passport

Authorities indicate that, although it is possible to renew the passport when the document is still valid -for example, in case of damage that could cause issues with the authorities- it is not allowed to have more than one passport at the same time.

“If you need a new document because the current one is damaged or because the visa pages have been used up, you may proceed with the renewal by presenting it physically during your appointment,” the authorities state.