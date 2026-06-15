The United States is moving ahead with a strategic investment in Latin America that promises to redefine the geopolitical balance in the region. The government confirmed the construction of a new naval base in one of the most important points in the South American Pacific, with an investment that will exceed 1 billion dollars.

The United States will build a new naval and military base in Latin America

The project will be located in Callao, the main port of Peru, and one of the most important in the region. Its location makes it a key hub for:

Trade between Latin America and Asia.

Control of maritime routes in the Pacific

Logistics and defense operations

That is why the installation of a naval base at this point has high strategic value.

The United States will invest 1 billion dollars in state-of-the-art technology

The initiative includes an investment of more than 1 billion dollars aimed at:

Modernizing port infrastructure.

Incorporating advanced technology.

Strengthening military presence in the region.

How will this impact Latin America?

The construction of this base generates impact at different levels: