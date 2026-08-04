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Swapping the office for a Greek island, with free housing and days of just five hours dedicated to caring for cats. This is not a fantasy: it is the real proposal of a feline sanctuary on the island of Syros, in the heart of the Cyclades, which is looking for volunteers from all over the world to join its rescue work.
What is the proposal to live for free on the island of Syros?
The animal welfare organization Syros Cats, active since the 1990s and considered a pioneer of the island’s feline protection movement, offers its long-term volunteers free accommodation, breakfast, and utilities (electricity and WiFi) included. Each participant receives a private room inside a house shared with other volunteers.
In return, a commitment of five hours a day, five days a week is requested to care for rescued and stray cats. The tasks include:
- Feeding the animals
- Cleaning shelters and cages
- Socializing kittens and the shyer cats to prepare them for adoption
- Assisting with basic medical care
- Supporting spay and neuter programs
What requirements must interested applicants meet
The program is aimed at people “fit, mature, healthy, and independent”, according to the organization itself. Individuals or couples may apply, with a minimum commitment of one month of stay.
The main requirements and conditions are:
- Age: people over 25 are sought. Those under that age are rarely accepted.
- Profile: one must be reliable, self-sufficient, and punctual. Having training or experience as a veterinary nurse or with feral cats is an advantage, although it is not required.
- Digital nomads: are welcome, as long as they can organize their work around the fixed volunteer shifts.
- Restrictions: children and personal pets are not allowed.
- Expenses covered by the volunteer: the trip to Syros, lunches and dinners (breakfast is included), and personal expenses are the responsibility of each participant.
- Visitors from outside the European Union: must take into account Schengen rules, which limit the stay to 90 days within 180 days, and it is recommended to purchase travel insurance.