Swapping the office for a Greek island, with free housing and days of just five hours dedicated to caring for cats. This is not a fantasy: it is the real proposal of a feline sanctuary on the island of Syros, in the heart of the Cyclades, which is looking for volunteers from all over the world to join its rescue work.

What is the proposal to live for free on the island of Syros?

The animal welfare organization Syros Cats, active since the 1990s and considered a pioneer of the island’s feline protection movement, offers its long-term volunteers free accommodation, breakfast, and utilities (electricity and WiFi) included. Each participant receives a private room inside a house shared with other volunteers.

In return, a commitment of five hours a day, five days a week is requested to care for rescued and stray cats. The tasks include:

Feeding the animals

Cleaning shelters and cages

Socializing kittens and the shyer cats to prepare them for adoption

Assisting with basic medical care

Supporting spay and neuter programs

What requirements must interested applicants meet

The program is aimed at people “fit, mature, healthy, and independent”, according to the organization itself. Individuals or couples may apply, with a minimum commitment of one month of stay.

The main requirements and conditions are: