When entering the United States, most foreigners must present a valid passport and an American visa that matches the purpose of the trip.

However, those who can present Form I-551, also known as the Permanent Resident Card (Green Card), may enter the country without a visa in the passport, as long as the conditions established by Immigration Law are met.

The United States allows legal entry without a visa: Who can access Form I-551?

Those who obtain Form I-511 will be those who attain lawful Permanent Resident status. It is issued directly by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) when residency is approved.

People who want to obtain this document can do so if they fit into any of these categories:

Immediate relatives of citizens or permanent residents.

Workers sponsored by a U.S. employer or who qualify in some special employment-based immigration category.

Refugees and asylees who wish to adjust their status and meet the requirements.

People selected in the Diversity Visa Program (Diversity Visa Lottery).

Immigrants who qualify for other special categories.

How can you access the Permanent Resident Card?

To access the Permanent Resident Card, the following steps must be followed:

Determine the category you fall into according to eligibility. Submit the corresponding immigration petition. Apply for status adjustment through Form I-485 if the person is already legally in the United States, or carry out the consular process from abroad to obtain an immigrant visa. Receive USCIS approval. Once Form I-551 is issued, it will be sent by mail.

Permanent Resident Card: What does Form I-551 allow?

The Permanent Resident Card grants the holder certain immigration rights:

Live permanently in the United States .

Work legally without an employment visa.

Enter and leave the country following current immigration rules.

Prove identity and immigration status before employers and authorities.

In addition, over time, it allows access to the naturalization process to obtain citizenship, if the legal requirements are met.