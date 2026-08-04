The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminded taxpayers who discover errors or omissions in a tax return already filed that they must use Form 1040-X, the official document intended to modify a Federal Income Tax Return.

This procedure allows you to correct information previously submitted, such as income, deductions, tax credits, filing status, or any other data that affects the tax calculation.

However, it is important to clarify that not all mistakes require an amended return. In some cases, the IRS itself can correct certain mathematical errors or request additional information without the taxpayer having to file Form 1040-X.

What is Form 1040-X?

Form 1040-X is the Amended Federal Tax Return (Amended U.S. Individual Income Tax Return). It is the official document that an individual taxpayer uses to amend a tax return (the 1040) that they have already sent to the IRS.

Simply put: for those who have already filed their return and then discover that there was an error or some omission, the 1040-X is the correct way to formally correct it.

Everyone who filed this process incorrectly must submit Form 1040-X

The IRS recommends using this form when the taxpayer detects errors that can change the outcome of their return. Some examples are:

Omitted income

Incorrect deductions

Tax credits not claimed or claimed in error

Change in the filing status used

Inclusion of tax forms or documents that were not originally included

When it is NOT necessary to file it

This is something many people do not know: not every error requires amending the return. The IRS itself clarifies that simple mathematical or calculation errors are usually corrected by the agency on its own during processing, without the taxpayer having to do anything.

Likewise, if the IRS detects that a form or attachment was missing, it generally requests it by letter instead of requiring an amended return. The 1040-X is reserved for substantive changes, not for minor adjustments that the system resolves on its own.

How long do you have to recover the money?

To claim a refund through an amended return, the general deadline is three years from the date the original return was filed, or two years from when the tax was paid, whichever is later. After that limit, the right to recover the money may be lost.