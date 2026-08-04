At Miami, Orlando, New York and Houston are some of the busiest international airports in the United States, receiving millions of travelers year after year.

In that context, one of the rules that everyone interested in flying to these destinations must check when they start planning the trip is that their passport meets the validity and quality standards required by the authorities.

Not having a fully up-to-date document can cause problems with both the airlines and the authorities, so checking this information in advance is essential to renew it if necessary.

Flying to Miami, Orlando, New York and Houston: passport requirements everyone should know

As a general rule, the United States requires all travelers to present a fully up-to-date document not only for the entire duration of their stay but also for six additional months beyond the agreed departure date.

This rule is only waived for nationals of countries that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club”, who will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

It is important to note that having a document in order is not only essential when traveling. It will also be required as part of the mandatory compliance requirements in order to process, for example, a U.S. visa.

Important information for U.S. citizens who want to travel abroad

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185)-Travel control of citizens and aliens, it is established as federal law that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to the limitations and exceptions that the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart from, enter, or attempt to depart from or enter the United States unless he bears a valid U.S. passport ”

What is the normal validity of an American passport

Passport for those over 16: 10 years

Passport for those under 16: 5 years and they cannot be renewed, they must be applied for again.

Other points that all international travelers should keep in mind

Before allowing any transfer, the authorities will take into account aspects such as