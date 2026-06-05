The aerospace industry has just taken a historic step toward a new era of ultra-long-haul flights. A new commercial aircraft was designed to make journeys that until a few years ago seemed impossible, connecting cities located at opposite ends of the planet without the need for layovers.

This is the Airbus A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range), a version specially developed for Australian airline Qantas that will be capable of flying for up to 22 consecutive hours and covering more than 18,500 kilometers nonstop, becoming the commercial passenger aircraft with the greatest range in the world.

The world’s most powerful commercial aircraft takes off

The A350-1000ULR was created to make Qantas’ ambitious “Project Sunrise” a reality, whose goal is to connect cities such as Sydney with London or New York through direct flights, with no intermediate stops.

Currently, the passengers making those journeys must make at least one technical stop or connection. With this new aircraft, the total travel time will be significantly reduced.

It will be the first time that routes of nearly 10,000 nautical miles can be flown completely nonstop.

It will be able to fly for 22 consecutive hours without stops

To achieve a 22-hour journey in the air, the key lies in a series of exclusive modifications developed by Airbus.

Among them are:

An additional 20,000-liter fuel tank.

Greater fuel storage capacity.

An increase in range of approximately 1,000 nautical miles.

Weight optimization of various onboard systems.

Improvements in energy efficiency and aerodynamics.

It has already completed its first test flight

Airbus confirmed that the first unit completed its maiden flight from Toulouse, France. During the test:

It flew for 3 hours and 43 minutes.

It reached an altitude of more than 41,000 feet.

The new fuel systems and overall performance of the aircraft were evaluated.

A certification and testing campaign will now begin, lasting several months before it enters commercial service.