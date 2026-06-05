The Chicago Public Schools keep publishing on their official website the exact date of the start of the break for elementary and secondary school students.

This moment officially ends the school year corresponding to 2024-2025 so that, after the vacation period and the school closure period, the 2025-2026 school year begins.

Announced by Education: next Monday, June 8, all schools will close their doors

According to the official calendar published by the education authorities, from today, Friday, June 5, students officially begin their break.

In that sense, next Monday, June 8, the schools will remain closed and there are no classes. Then, the schedule indicates that June 9 through 15 were scheduled as days without activity for students, while from June 16 onward, they were established as days for summer programs.

When schools reopen in the district

The 2026-2027 calendar set the resumption of routine activities for August 24, when classes will once again begin to be held for students in early childhood and secondary education.

Along those lines, the next vacation period that will bring this new cycle to an end is scheduled for June 11.