The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed the expansion of its enforcement program through cameras installed on buses, a measure that makes it possible to detect traffic violations and issue fines to drivers who obstruct public transportation service.

The system is known as Automated Camera Enforcement (ACE), has been applied on 62 routes and continues expanding in different areas of the city.

The MTA will review camera by camera and penalize all these people with fines

According to the authorities, drivers who improperly use exclusive bus lanes, block stops, or illegally double-park may receive fines recorded by the cameras installed on the system’s vehicles.

Penalties start at 50 dollars and can rise to 250 for those who accumulate repeated violations.

Since mid-May, this system has also been applied on routes 160 and B12, which join the 60 lines already part of the automated enforcement program.

How the camera system used by the MTA works

The ACE program uses cameras installed on buses to record possible traffic violations during the route.

When a violation is detected by the equipment, the following is collected

Video of the incident

Images of the vehicle involved

License plate information

Exact location

Date and time of the incident

Later, that data is sent to the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT), where the material is reviewed before processing the corresponding penalty.