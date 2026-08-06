A new round of severe storms will take place over several regions of the United States in the coming days, with torrential rain, hail and dangerous winds that, in some areas, will exceed 130 km/h.

Weather forecasts indicate that this atmospheric pattern will remain active until the end of this week, with storms that will repeatedly develop over the same areas.

Which areas are under alert for severe storms

According to AccuWeather, experts forecast severe storms during Thursday afternoon and evening for cities and nearby areas to

Wichita

Springfield

Enid

Regions of Kansas

Areas of Oklahoma

Areas of Missouri

Alert for strong winds in all these areas

Among the hazards of the most intense storms are

Hail

Torrential rain

Flooding

Power outages

Possible damage to structures or trees

Widespread gusts between 96 and 113 km/h

At the most intense points of the storms, wind gusts could be equivalent to even 137 km/h, with the ability to knock down branches and create other major risks.

They warn about the advance of these storms

The risk not only covers the Great Plains, but as it moves through the center of the country, rain and storms will continue to develop over other areas.

The most persistent rains could extend through the weekend to areas of the Central Plains, the Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley.

There will also be storms in the eastern part of the country

In addition, an increase in humidity from Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast to the Appalachians and the East Coast could cause storms to become frequent in those areas.

Specialists explain that some of these storms also have the potential to generate locally strong wind gusts, falling trees and power outages.