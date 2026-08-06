Foreigners who want to travel to the United States must enter with an American visa in their passport almost obligatorily. However, there are those who, due to the Visa Waiver Program, can choose another document.

The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) can be presented together with the passport instead of an American visa and allows entry to the United States for up to 90 days.

ESTA authorization: what is it and how does it work?

It is a travel permit that citizens of VWP participating countries must obtain if they meet these requirements:

Travel for tourism, business, or transit.

Stay in the United States 90 days or less .

Have a valid electronic passport.

It is valid for up to two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

Although there are admission exceptions, people from the following countries can choose this option instead of a visa:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

What other documents can be presented instead of an American visa?

Depending on nationality and the purpose of the trip, these are the options for traveling to the United States without a visa:

ESTA authorization.

Canadian passport.

Border Crossing Card.

Permanent Resident Card.

Applying for a U.S. visa step by step: important information

People who do not qualify for the Visa Waiver Program or want to stay more than 90 days must apply for a B1/B2 nonimmigrant visa for tourism or business.

The general procedure includes:

Determine the type of visa that applies according to the purpose of the trip. Complete the DS-160 form online . Create an account in the appointment system of the corresponding consulate or embassy. Pay the application fee. Schedule the consular interview. Gather the required documentation, such as a valid passport, photograph, and the required proofs for the visa category. Attend the interview and wait for the consular officer’s decision. If the visa is approved, the passport will be returned with the visa stamped in it so you can travel to the United States .

Having an approved ESTA or Visa does not guarantee entry into the country, since the final decision always rests with the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer.