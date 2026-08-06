California, New York, Florida, and Texas are among the most popular destinations that thousands of tourists choose year after year when traveling to the United States.

In that sense, in addition to having a fully valid passport, one of the requirements that all those interested in visiting this country must keep in mind is that their U.S. visa must be presented in the passport in which it was issued.

If the visa is not in this document but in an incorrect one, the trip to California, New York, Florida, Texas, or any other destination in the country will be denied for not having the necessary permits.

California, New York, Florida, and Texas will ban entry to those who have a U.S. visa, but in the wrong document

According to what the authorities explained, when U.S. visas are damaged in any way, they become invalid for their purpose, so a completely new one will need to be obtained.

A common example of this is when a traveler’s passport expires with a valid visa and the visa is cut out to be pasted into the new passport. This practice is completely prohibited by the authorities and will lead to an administrative revocation of the U.S. visa, regardless of whether the visa still has time left before it expires.

The guidance in these cases is to travel with both passports, the old one with the valid visa printed in it and the new travel document.

Essential information about the U.S. visa that every traveler should know

The U.S. visa can only be used for its intended purpose, since carrying out activities that fall outside the permissions for which it was issued is grounds for it to lose validity. One example is buying goods to resell using a tourist visa, since no commercial activity is allowed under this category.

Likewise, the authorities emphasize the importance of respecting the scheduled entry and exit deadlines, since if the holder exceeds them, they become out of status and their visa is no longer valid for travel.