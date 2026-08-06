When applying for an American visa, one of the steps that usually takes the most time, in addition to processing time, is the consular interview. This is due to the high demand faced by most consulates.

For that reason, with the goal of offering a fast path for those who need to obtain the visa sooner, the government has enabled a new mechanism that allows access to the interview more quickly through the payment of an additional fee.

The new U.S. mechanism for getting an expedited appointment: How does it work?

The Department of State launched the Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Program, which aims to allow certain tourist and business visa applicants to access a consular interview within 10 business days through the payment of an additional fee.

The benefit will be subject to appointment availability and will end on December 31, 2026, since this is a pilot program.

The procedure consists of:

Complete the DS-160 form. Pay the usual visa application fee (MRV). Schedule a regular appointment. If the participating consulate offers the benefit and the applicant is eligible, the option will appear “Paid Expedite”. Pay the additional 750 dollars within the timeframe indicated by the system to secure the expedited appointment.

How much would it cost in total to process the American visa?

Those who choose this pilot program will have to pay:

185 dollars : regular B-1/B-2 visa application fee (MRV).

750 dollars: additional fee for the expedited appointment.

In total, the total cost comes to 935 dollars per applicant.

Who can access it?

Eligible B1/B2 visa applicants who meet the following requirements will be able to access this program:

Carry out the procedure at a participating consulate or embassy.

Find appointment availability for the expedited service.

Pay the additional fee.

It is clarified that this amount only speeds up the consular interview and is nonrefundable if the application is denied.