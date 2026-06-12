The global race for technological innovations has reached Latin America, and the United States is seeking to position a new strategic ally in the region. A multinational company, a world leader in equipment and services for chip manufacturing, announced that it will set up its first operation in Latin America.

The move reinforces the U.S. strategy of expanding technological production outside Asia and turning new partners into high-value industrial hubs.

The United States promises to turn this Latin American country into a technological power

The U.S. multinational Applied Materials announced that it will establish its first operation in the region in Costa Rica. In recent years, Costa Rica has established itself as an attractive destination for technology investments thanks to its political stability, skilled human capital, and experience in advanced manufacturing.

The establishment of Applied Materials seeks to strengthen the supply chain of semiconductors and reduce dependence on other regions of the world.

The decision is linked to the U.S. strategy of diversifying technological production and bringing part of the industry closer to its sphere of influence.

How will it impact Latin America?

The presence of a company of this level could position Costa Rica as a regional technology hub and attract other companies in the sector. This could strengthen the industrial ecosystem and increase the country’s competitiveness in the global market.

In addition, the move reinforces U.S. influence in Latin America in a context of technological competition with other powers.

Semiconductors are considered a strategic resource in the global economy. Controlling their production and development is key for industrial and technological sectors. Applied Materials’ expansion in Latin America is part of a broader strategy to secure supply and strengthen alliances.