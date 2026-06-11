The United States has confirmed the existence of an official document that allows certain foreigners to enter the country legally without the need to present a Real ID, visa, or passport. This alternative applies in specific circumstances and under the control of border authorities.

This documentation is valid at all ports of entry in every state and serves as legal proof of residence for a large number of people seeking to travel to the country.

What document allows entry to the United States without a Real ID, visa, or passport?

The document that allows entry is the Green Card, also known as the Permanent Resident Card. As long as it is valid and has not expired, it is enough to present it to officials of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office for reentry to be authorized.

In addition, secondary identification such as driver’s licenses or foreign credentials may be requested.

Fundamental requirements for proper compliance.

Present a valid, unexpired Green Card .

That the trip abroad be temporary and not exceed one year.

Maintain clear ties with the United States, such as employment, family, bank accounts, or property.

If you have been absent for more than a year, it is advisable to obtain a reentry permit (Form I-131) before leaving. This avoids the need to apply for a returning resident visa (SB-1) at an embassy.

What should be done if a resident loses their document abroad?

If the card is lost, stolen, or destroyed during the trip, the resident may apply for a Carrier Travel Document (Form I-131A) at the nearest embassy or consulate. This document allows airlines to facilitate their boarding to the United States without incurring penalties .

Essential points to consider

The Form I-131A does not replace the Green Card; it only permits the flight. Upon arrival in the United States, it is imperative to begin the card replacement process.

Prolonged absences may be interpreted as an abandonment of residence, which also affects naturalization requirements. In such circumstances, it may be necessary to file Form N-470 to preserve continuity of residence.