Paraguay, Brazil, and Chile maintain strict requirements for the entry and exit of all visiting travelers, which those interested in traveling to these destinations should know to avoid inconveniences with different airlines and immigration authorities.

One of the key points to consider before making any international trip is to check in advance the passport validity, since an early check allows you to renew this international identification on time —if necessary—and avoid setbacks.

Passport requirements that Paraguay asks of all international travelers

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay explains in detail that for all non-resident visitors, the presentation of a fully valid passport is mandatory for both entry into and exit from the country.

However, for nationals of countries that belong to the Mercosur bloc, only a valid identity document from the country of birth is required.

Passport requirements that Brazil asks of all international travelers

In the case of Brazil, all visitors are also required to present a valid passport to travel.

For countries that are part of Mercosur, the presentation of a passport is waived, but a physical identity card issued within the last 10 years must be presented, and its photograph must make it easy to identify the holder.

Passport requirements that Chile asks of international travelers

Chile, for its part, also requires travelers to have a passport that is fully valid for the entire stay. Except for Mercosur countries, which may simply present their identity card, both for entering and leaving the country.

As an important consideration, those entering Chile as tourists must show that they have a minimum daily amount of 46 U.S. dollars during their stay.

Other key aspects that all authorities will review for international travel

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as