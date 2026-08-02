Mixing sparkling water and baking soda is an inexpensive and easy option to put into practice to complement home cleaning routines.
The combination, based on two ingredients found in most households, allows you to loosen stuck-on dirt and remove surface stains without needing to resort to harsher products.
What it is used for?
This preparation combines the effervescent action of sparkling water and the abrasive power of baking soda to speed up cleaning routines.
It can be used to
- Clean pots and pans with food residue
- Remove dirt from kitchen utensils
- Remove surface stains from stainless steel
- Help remove built-up grease
How to prepare the mixture
- 1 glass of sparkling water
- 2 tablespoons of baking soda
How to use this mixture of baking soda and sparkling water
To use it, the recommendation is
- Cover the affected area with the mixture
- Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes
- Scrub the surface with a sponge or brush
- Rinse
- Dry very well to avoid new marks