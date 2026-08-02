Mixing sparkling water and baking soda is an inexpensive and easy option to put into practice to complement home cleaning routines.

The combination, based on two ingredients found in most households, allows you to loosen stuck-on dirt and remove surface stains without needing to resort to harsher products.

What it is used for?

This preparation combines the effervescent action of sparkling water and the abrasive power of baking soda to speed up cleaning routines.

It can be used to

Clean pots and pans with food residue

Remove dirt from kitchen utensils

Remove surface stains from stainless steel

Help remove built-up grease

How to prepare the mixture

1 glass of sparkling water 2 tablespoons of baking soda

How to use this mixture of baking soda and sparkling water

To use it, the recommendation is

Cover the affected area with the mixture

Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes

Scrub the surface with a sponge or brush

Rinse

Dry very well to avoid new marks

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.