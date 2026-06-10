Getting a visa to enter the United States is usually a process that can take weeks or even months due to the high demand for consular interviews. However, the U.S. government is considering an alternative that promises to significantly speed up processing times for certain applicants.

This is a pilot program promoted by the State Department that would make it possible to access a consular interview appointment in just 10 days, as long as the applicant meets a key requirement: pay an additional fee of 750 dollars for a premium expedited processing service.

The requirement that will allow you to get an immigration appointment in just 10 days

The initiative contemplates the creation of an express option for tourist and business visas. According to the plan being analyzed by U.S. authorities, those who wish to access the service must:

Apply for a visitor visa

Meet the usual immigration requirements

Pay a premium fee of USD 750 , on top of the usual USD 185 fee

Submit the application at participating embassies or consulates

In exchange, the applicant would receive a consular interview scheduled within 10 days after payment.

What types of visas could be obtained in record time

The project is mainly aimed at the most requested non-immigrant visas. Among them:

Tourist visa (B-2)

Business visa (B-1)

Combined B1/B2 visas.

What will remain mandatory

The payment does not guarantee visa approval, nor does it speed up the processing of the application. It only secures the interview appointment within 10 days. Applicants will still have to meet all the traditional requirements, including:

DS-160 form

Valid passport

Supporting documentation

Identity verification

Consular interview

The express option does not change the approval criteria established by U.S. immigration law.