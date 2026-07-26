En esta noticia Nif1o Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Vedctor Florencio, known worldwide as "Nif1o Prodigio", shared the astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for this Sunday, July 26, 2026. In addition, he explained his recommendation for the day.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will need to take into account.

The Sun aligns with Mercury retrograde in Cancer, inviting a review of family matters and forgotten conversations, while the Moon in Gemini drives the desire to learn and share ideas

Nif1o Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Aries

Today your honesty will stand out strongly. The way you express your ideas will be clear and direct, which will allow you to communicate effectively with those around you. That frankness will not only affect your surroundings, but also encourage others to join your proposals and take action. In addition, you are likely to feel a push toward change. A change of residence or the possibility of strengthening ties with a nearby region could be on your agenda. This step will not only bring you different experiences, but will also broaden your perspective and help you grow personally and professionally.

Take advantage of this positive streak to build valuable bonds. Collaboration opportunities are on the horizon and you could find allies who share your vision. Remember that communication is the key to opening doors. Trust your intuition and the power of your words; today they can have a great impact. Do not hesitate to be the driving force for change and the inspiration for those who listen to you.

Taurus

Today is an ideal time to take control of your finances. Your ability to manage business operations will be key and will help you move forward in the search for new sources of income. The energy of the day favors sound decisions, so trust your intuition.

In addition, your negotiating ability will place you as a point of reference in any financial conversation. It is an excellent opportunity to review your options and consider investments that bring you stability and long-term growth. Do not hesitate to set well-defined boundaries in your agreements; your firmness will be appreciated by others. This is a good time to reaffirm your worth and ensure that your own needs are met. Keep in mind that ambition is essential, but prudence is too. Stay alert to opportunities that arise and act with determination.

Leo

Today you could experience a strong urge to take part in community initiatives that allow you to actively engage in your environment. That enthusiasm will lead you to inspire others to commit to their principles and work together toward a shared goal.

Even so, proceed with caution: in group settings you could express opinions that create disagreements. Your fervor for your convictions is admirable, but it is wise to find balance to avoid unnecessary conflicts. Channel your innate charisma to bring people closer together.

When coordinating teams or projects, empathy and understanding will be your best allies.

Do not forget that true greatness is born of collaboration and respect for diversity.

As a leader, your mission is to encourage, not impose.

Virgo

Today your commitment to work will become noticeable and will demand considerable effort, both physical and mental. You will feel driven to pursue your goals with iron determination, and your ambition will push you to fight for what you long for. If you share responsibilities, try to surround yourself with people whose vision is similar to yours. Working with like-minded people will enhance the achievement of shared goals and make team dynamics smoother and more harmonious. Try to channel the energy you feel into concrete actions to prevent burnout; consider adding some physical activity that helps you release tension. Remember that, although success is satisfying, it is essential to enjoy the journey and celebrate every small step forward.

Libra

Today, your courage and drive to improve yourself will be your best allies. The energy of this day will push you to move forward quickly, and you will not let anyone or anything stand in your way to success. It is an ideal occasion to debate matters of great importance. Take advantage of it to express your ideals and opinions, always remembering that tolerance and respect are essential. Stand by your convictions with vigor, without adopting closed-minded attitudes that may push away those who think differently. Your communication skills will be decisive: constructive dialogues can forge new bonds and open opportunities that once seemed out of reach. Trust your talent for balancing your drive to move forward with an empathetic attitude toward others. Harmony in your relationships will be fundamental to your progress.

Scorpio

Today you will feel a strong urge to bring to light secrets that have remained hidden. Your curiosity will be intense, and you will not stop until you get to the heart of any matter that catches your attention. This investigative energy will allow you to reveal truths that others prefer to overlook.

In addition, your sexual desire will be heightened, which could lead you to explore new paths in your intimate life. Do not hesitate to let your fantasies run free and open yourself to different experiences in this area. Remember that communication is essential: expressing your desires to your partner or to potential suitors can lead to a great connection and shared satisfaction. However, be aware of your own limits and those of others; honesty and respect are the foundation of any relationship.

Capricorn

Today you will feel the urge to shine at work, and that could create friction with your coworkers. Your competitiveness is a double-edged sword: it drives you to achieve your goals, but it can also lead to misunderstandings. It is essential to channel your energy in a constructive way. Direct that ambition by exercising or doing workouts that help you release the tension built up throughout the day. Likewise, try to balance your desire to manage your routine with the flexibility that teamwork requires. Cooperation is essential to achieving success. Keep in mind that true achievement is not limited to standing out individually, but to cultivating healthy and productive work relationships.

Sagittarius

Today your relationships will become more active, giving you a boost of renewed energy. Whether it is your partner or your significant other, they may be more challenging or provocative, and that could lead to intense and deep conversations. If you do not have a partner, it is likely that you will receive a clear and direct proposal that takes you by surprise. Stay open to this possibility, as it could be the beginning of something very exciting. Your innate spontaneity may work in your favor, as long as you act sensibly and respect other people's feelings. The key will be finding a balance between your adventurous spirit and consideration for others' emotions. Remember that every encounter is an opportunity to grow and learn. Channel this energy to strengthen your bonds and open yourself to new connections.

Aquarius

Today, in matters of the heart, you will face a dilemma. The desire to win over that special person will lead you to act with courage and determination. Do not be afraid to show what you feel and take the leap without reservations.

In addition, you will try to free up more time to dedicate to what truly excites you. That longing for independence will allow you to find a balance between your personal life and your interests.

In recreational matters, your vitality will be contagious. Dare to stand out in sports activities; your passion will infect others and encourage them to join in.

Do not forget that your authenticity is your best ally.

Nothing is more attractive than being true to yourself and showing confidence in what you feel.

Pisces

Today you will take on a more leading role in your family, protecting your loved ones from any outside interference. Your protective instinct will be intense, and you will try to make sure everyone is comfortable and safe in their surroundings.

In addition, you could feel the urge to rearrange the spaces in your home to gain spaciousness and balance. This initiative will allow you to create a warmer and more functional environment. However, try not to raise your voice too much with the people you live with. Assertive communication is essential to prevent misunderstandings and promote a positive atmosphere. Keep in mind that empathy and understanding are vital in every relationship. Make sure you listen to and address the needs of your loved ones while working to improve their surroundings.