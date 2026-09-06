Preserving the validity of the American passport is an essential requirement for all citizens and naturalized foreigners who intend to travel abroad, since national and international authorities will require it as a mandatory requirement for travel.

However, when updating it, it is essential to consider that not all copies are eligible for renewal, but in certain cases, depending on when they were issued, they must be processed from scratch, as if they had never been requested before.

Those who have passports from before September 2011 will not be able to renew them

The passport booklet and card have a maximum validity of 10 years and can only be renewed within 15 years after issuance.

For this reason, all copies issued before September 2011 are no longer eligible for renewal , so they will have to be processed again.

Other American passport copies that cannot be renewed

Also not eligible for renewal are those passports:

That shows severe damage

Issued before the holder turns 16 years old

That does not reflect the current name of the person presenting it when there are no documents to support the change

Lost or stolen

According to the Department of State, in these cases, the steps to follow are

Complete the DS-11 form. Provide evidence of U.S. citizenship in physical form (birth certificate, for example). Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license. Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the ID. Attach a passport photo to the application. Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport booklet and card are processed).

The documentation must be delivered to an authorized passport acceptance center.