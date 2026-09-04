Losing or having an identification document stolen does not mean you are permanently without proof of identity. The replacement process depends on which government agency issued the document and, in some cases, where you live.

U.S. passport

A lost or stolen U.S. passport should be reported to the State Department as soon as possible. Once reported, the passport is invalid and cannot be used even if it is later found.

To replace it:

Report the lost or stolen passport online using Form DS-64 , by phone, or by mail.

If you are in the United States, apply in person for a new passport using Form DS-11 .

If you are abroad, contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate for instructions.

Driver’s license

Driver’s licenses are issued by individual states, so the replacement process varies depending on where the license was issued. USAGov directs drivers to their state’s motor vehicle agency.

To replace it:

Contact your state’s motor vehicle agency.

Check whether you can request a replacement online, by mail, or in person.

Be prepared to provide identification or other official documents if required by your state.

Social Security card

The Social Security Administration allows eligible people to request a replacement card. The replacement is free, and depending on the person’s circumstances, the request can be completed online or in person.

To replace it:

Visit the Social Security Administration’s official website.

Answer the questions to determine which replacement option is available to you.

Complete the process online or make an appointment if an in-person visit is required.

Replacing a lost or stolen document depends on the agency that issued it and where you live in the United States. Imagen creada con IA

If several documents were lost or stolen at the same time, USAGov recommends contacting each agency responsible for issuing the document. Requirements can vary, and some agencies may require another official document to verify your identity.