Although thousands of people apply year after year to obtain an American visa as part of the procedural protocol for entering the United States, not all applications are approved on the first attempt.

According to what was detailed by the Department of State, one of the causes of temporary rejection is the application of section 221 (g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which prevents processing the American visa until certain requirements are met.

This provision applies when the consular officer does not have all the necessary information to determine whether the applicant is eligible for the visa or when additional review is required.

What does it mean that my American visa was rejected under section 221 (g) of the INA?

According to the Department of State, this decision means that, for the moment, the person cannot receive their visa because key steps in the process are missing.

This can happen for reasons such as the application being incomplete or essential documentation being missing or because the case requires additional administrative processing before a decision can be made.

In both cases, the applicant receives a letter explaining that the visa was denied under this section and detailing all the steps that must be followed.

How much time is there to submit it?

If the visa could not be processed because documents or information are missing, the applicant may send the required material so the case can be re-evaluated.

In these situations, a period of one year from the moment of the denial is established to submit all missing papers.

If the deadline expires, a new application must be submitted, and the fees must be paid again.

What happens in these cases with the American visa?

When the problem is that the file needs additional administrative processing, an official notification is also received, and the embassy or consulate will make contact when the process has been completed.

Authorities indicate that, in these cases, processing times vary depending on the particular circumstances of each process.