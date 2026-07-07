The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reminded that certain foreigners who remain in the United States must comply with a mandatory registration before immigration authorities, a procedure that includes, in some cases, fingerprinting.

Those who do not comply with this obligation could face financial penalties, criminal proceedings, and even prison sentences, as established by U.S. immigration law.

Who must register with the DHS?

According to DHS provisions, those who must register are foreign nationals aged 14 or older who remain in the United States for 30 days or more and who were not registered or fingerprinted when applying for a visa or entering the country.

In addition, parents or legal guardians are responsible for registering minors under 14 who remain in the country during that same period.

Once the minor turns 14 years old, they must complete a new registration and undergo fingerprinting within 30 days after their birthday, even if they had previously been registered by their parents.

Who does not need to complete this procedure?

Not all foreigners are required to register again.

In general, those who entered the country with a visa already meet this requirement, lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders), people who applied for certain immigration benefits, and those who have already been identified biometrically during another official procedure.

However, DHS recommends checking each case to confirm whether a new registration is required.

What penalties can there be for not registering?

Failure to comply with this obligation can lead to immigration and criminal consequences.

The penalties provided for by the regulations include:

Financial penalties .

Criminal proceedings .

Prison sentences in certain cases.

Possible consequences in future immigration proceedings.

The authorities also reminded that foreigners over 18 who must register must carry proof of registration with them at all times, as it may be required during an immigration check.

How do you register with the DHS?

The procedure is carried out through USCIS, the agency in charge of administering immigration benefits in the United States.

Those interested must create an account in the official system, complete the requested information, and follow the instructions to determine whether biometric data, including fingerprints, must be taken.

Once the process is completed, the authorities will issue a registration receipt that must be kept as proof of compliance with the obligation established by immigration law.