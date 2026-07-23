The United States allows citizens of certain countries to enter the country without applying for a traditional American visa thanks to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). This authorization is part of the Visa Waiver Program (Visa Waiver Program or VWP) and allows travel for tourism, business, or transit of up to 90 days.

However, not every foreigner can access this benefit. The authorization is only available to citizens or nationals of the countries included in the Visa Waiver Program who meet all the requirements established by the U.S. authorities.

What is the ESTA Form?

ESTA is an electronic system administered by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that determines whether a traveler is eligible to enter the United States under the Visa Waiver Program.

It is important to note that ESTA is not a visa. It is a pre-travel authorization that allows a person to board a plane or present themselves at a U.S. port of entry without needing to obtain a B1/B2 visa, as long as the traveler meets all the program requirements.

The United States will allow legal entry without an American visa to all foreigners with ESTA

The following may travel without a visa:

Are citizens or nationals of a country participating in the Visa Waiver Program

Obtain an approved ESTA authorization

Travel for tourism, business, or transit

Stay in the United States for 90 days or less .

Meet all the program’s immigration conditions

How to apply for ESTA authorization

The process is done entirely online through the official U.S. government website. The steps are: