Keeping the Mexican passport up to date is a basic requirement for international travel to almost any country, in addition to being essential for visa processing, whether for tourism or settlement purposes.

Sometimes, it may happen that the traveler has a valid visa, but their passport cannot be considered valid . This may be due to damage to the cover or pages, lack of free pages, or the six-month rule required by countries like the United States.

The United States prohibits the entry of all Mexican citizens even if they have a visa: What are the entry requirements?

Mexican citizens traveling to the United States must comply with the immigration requirements established by the U.S. authorities . To enter for tourism, business, or family visits:

Valid Mexican passport.

Valid U.S. visa that corresponds.

Demonstrate the purpose of the trip, the length of stay, and ability to provide financial support.

Comply with inspection checks.

Step by step: How do you renew the Mexican passport?

Renewal of the Mexican passport is carried out before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE). The procedure is usually:

Schedule an appointment. Complete the corresponding application. Present the previous passport. Prove identity and Mexican nationality. Present proof of payment. Attend the appointment for biometric data collection and document verification. Receive the new passport according to the delivery times.

How do you apply for an American visa from Mexico?

To apply for a nonimmigrant visa for the first time, such as the B1 or B2, the procedure is: