The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) publishes on its official website the periods in which each car in the state must pass a safety inspection.

When this mandatory measure is met, an inspection sticker is issued that must be placed on the front of the vehicle. If it is expired or cannot be properly displayed, fines will be applied according to the violation.

The inspection sticker that all cars must be able to display to avoid penalties

Safety inspections must be performed periodically every 12 months or at the time the vehicle ownership is transferred.

These checks seek to examine the operation of, for example, seat belts, brakes, the car’s steering, suspension, chassis, tires or lights.

Once the inspection has been carried out, the sticker that proves it must be visibly placed on the vehicle and remain always current, since it will expire on the last day of the month printed on it.

“Keep the emissions inspection sticker receipt to prove that your vehicle was inspected,” it states.

Penalties for all drivers who do not comply with the proper inspection sticker

When the sticker is not displayed under the required conditions for driving, a parking fine will be applied that will vary depending on how long the vehicle has been used out of compliance. This penalty will be

$25 to $50: 60 days expired

$50 to $100: more than 60 days

$50 to $100: if there is no sticker at all

Each fine will have a mandatory surcharge of $88 or $93 in the case of city and village courts.